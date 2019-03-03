Family wanted: Gabe is looking for a family that will show him love and compassion

Gabe, 14, has a great combination of intelligence and humor. He loves a good book and talking about it after he reads it. He says he likes to read and build things because it takes his mind off of things and allows him to relax.
In school, Gabe likes his PE class the most because he likes being active. Gabe is proud of his accomplishments and the progress he has made on the things he wants to improve.
He will need a strong, tight-knit family that is committed to him and will continue to encourage him and advocate for him. Gabe said he would like a family that will show him love and compassion. An active family that can help him reach his potential is ideal.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Gabe’s case number is CH-6392.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Comments