Morgan would like a family with lots of animals, electronics and a mom and dad

Morgan, 15, is a creative girl who loves receiving one-on-one attention from caring adults. She finds great joy in animals and loves to interact with them and care for them, especially cats and dogs. Other activities she enjoys includes arts and crafts, swimming, playing with her baby dolls, and building with Legos.
Morgan would likely respond well to a highly nurturing family that is able to be direct, firm and consistent. Adoptive parents that have a very well structured home environment, a consistent daily routine, clear expectations and limits, and logical consequences would be best for Morgan. She has expressed she would like a family with lots of animals, electronics and a mom and dad.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Morgan’s case number is CH-5986.
