Family wanted: Kaszha, 14, likes English class, shopping and cooking

Snapshot is the latest feature added to Niantic's AR-based mobile sensation Pokemon Go, and it allows players to take and share photographs of their favorite Pokemon. The Snapshot feature seems like a direct callback to the days of Pokemon Snap, the on-rails candid monster photography simulator for the Nintendo 64, albeit reworked for the modern generation. The new Snapshot features are simple to use, though taking and sharing photos does have a few steps worth learning more about. Here's how to take and share photos using Pokemon Go Snapshot.