Family wanted: Kaszha, 14, likes English class, shopping and cooking

Someone who is friendly and likes to engage with others is how most people would describe Kaszha, 14. She takes pride in being able to get along with all kinds of people. Kaszha also is proud of being able to overcome obstacles when she sets her mind to it.
Some of her hobbies are shopping and going to thrift stores to find hidden treasures. In school Kaszha likes English and her cooking class because she likes learning new recipes. When she grows up she wants to be either a cosmetologist or a veterinarian.
Kaszha would do well with a family that can provide plenty of guidance and encouragement. A loving and committed family that would always be there for her would be ideal. To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Kaszha’s case number is CH-7459.
