Family wanted: David needs an understanding family to support and advocate for him

David, 13, enjoys playing on the computer and with his toy cars. He prefers to play by himself, but does well around peers when given plenty of space. His favorite class in school is gym because he gets to run off all of his energy. David does well in a supportive classroom that is attentive to his needs.
At home, David uses a touch-screen computer in order to communicate more with those around him. David will do best in a family that understands and supports his needs while also advocating for him in the classroom so he continues to receive the one-on-one attention that is allowing him to thrive.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. David’s case number is CH-6000.
