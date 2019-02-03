Family wanted: Sophie, 9, loves being active, the outdoors and taking care of animals

Sophie, 9, loves to be active and on the go, whether it’s running, playing dodge ball or roller skating. She loves outdoor activities like bike riding, ATVs and climbing trees. She also likes taking care of animals, especially kittens. In school Sophie’s favorite class is music. When she grows up she wants to be a veterinarian.
Sophie is proud of working hard in school to achieve certain goals and earn rewards. She needs a loving family that can commit to her and be there for her no matter what. A family that can model positivity and kindness along with support and structure is ideal.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Sophie’s case number is CH-7479.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments