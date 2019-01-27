Family wanted: Life on a farm would suit Cody, 14, just fine

Living on a farm is something that suits Cody, 14, just fine. He really enjoys working farm-oriented jobs and tasks. Cody also likes to stay busy and play sports, in particular wrestling. He is proud to have won many of his matches.
In his downtime he likes to read or do hands-on type activities, which he says are a good calming outlet for him. Cody’s favorite class in school is language arts. He admits he can be a bit of a prankster and enjoys joking around and making people laugh.
When Cody grows up he would like to join the Navy to support his country. Cody would also like to be a farmer.
A family that can offer consistency, support and structure is ideal. An active family that can lead by example and be committed to him would be great.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Cody’s case number is CH-7266.
