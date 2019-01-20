Kindhearted and helpful, Sophia is in need of a loving family

Kindhearted and helpful would best describe Sophia, 14. She is good with small children, helping to babysit. She often assists in the toddler room at the church she attends.
In her spare time she likes to listen to music, read and work with animals. Her favorite class is art because she is able to show her emotions through photos and can freely create things. When Sophia grows up she wants to be a foster parent, police officer or photographer.
She will need a loving family that will commit to her and help her reach her potential and beyond. A family that can provide substantial structure, guidance and support is ideal.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Sophia’s case number is CH-7205.
