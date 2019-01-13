An outgoing, active family would be a great fit for Noah, 14

Active, fun and outgoing would best describe Noah, 14. He enjoys watching YouTube videos. His favorite class is physical education because he can play fun games with his peers. Noah also says he does well in math.
Noah is proud to report that he has worked hard to achieve his goal of getting better at each sport that he participates in. He does well with recognizing when he needs to make a positive change and is continuing to show this as he ages and matures.
An outgoing, active, outdoorsy family would be a great fit for Noah. He needs a committed family that will support him and his needs as he continues to grow.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Noah’s case number is CH-7399.
