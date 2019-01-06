Creative and curious, brothers Joseph and Joshua need a strong, tight-knit family

Joseph, 12, and Joshua, 8, are creative and interested in many different things.
Older brother Joseph is good at building anything out of Legos and enjoys Beyblades because he can create things with them as well. In school his favorite class is history. In his downtime he likes to watch Anime and funny movies. When Joseph grows up he wants to be a police officer.
Joshua is into sports, including basketball and baseball. He likes to play video games, especially Minecraft. In school Joshua’s favorite classes are music, because he likes to sing and play the electric guitar, and science. When he grows up he wants to be a motorcycle cop and a motorcycle mechanic.
Both boys will need a strong tight-knit family that will stay committed to them no matter what. They will do well with structure, support and guidance.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. The boy’s case numbers are CH-7430 and CH-7431.
