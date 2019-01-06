Creative and curious, brothers Joseph and Joshua need a strong, tight-knit family

I've been invited to a good friend's party. I'd like to bring my new guy, but I know my ex will be there and I am afraid he will cause a scene. Our son is 3 and I can't completely walk away from the guy, but he's out of control. He blows up my phone constantly asking me to come back, but he's the one who cheated. Our son is a mess watching all this. He cries whenever I leave and now he's having accidents during the day. Will going to this party just make things worse? What's good ex-etiquette?