Energetic and always on the go, Jaydyn needs a loving family that will commit to him

By The Star

December 30, 2018 05:30 AM

Jaydyn
Jaydyn Submitted photo

Jaydyn, 8, is energetic and always on the go. He loves to learn about new things and try new activities. Jaydyn loves being outside and likes to play sports. Around the house he likes to help with cooking and taking care of animals. He has a great imagination and enjoys playing with his toys.

Jaydyn needs a loving family that can commit to him and help him be the best he can be. He has a lot of potential and a family that can see this in him would be ideal. A family that can provide structure, guidance and support is best.

To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Jaydyn’s case number is CH-7435.

