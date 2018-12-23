Smart and hardworking, Anthony needs a loving family that will always be there for him

From an elephant-filled counting book, to a crazy detective romp with a monkey private eye chasing down clues, to poignant reflections on the immigrant experience, to a STEM-friendly early reader about a budding engineer, the best kids' books of 2018 will draw in readers age 2 to 6 with eye-catching illustrations and compelling stories. They're perfect for read-alouds and can boost kids already on their way to independent reading.