Smart and hardworking, Anthony needs a loving family that will always be there for him

Anthony, 15, is smart and hardworking. He enjoyed his job mowing lawns. Anthony also doesn’t mind doing chores.
Anthony is characterized as kind, creative, funny, athletic and easy to get along with. Some of his hobbies are soccer, music, computer games and hunting and fishing. He also is involved with FFA and debate. In school, he likes all of his classes. When Anthony grows up he wants to be a first responder EMT or work in agriculture.
A family that can see his potential and provide him with lots of support and guidance would be great. A loving family that will always be there for him would be ideal.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Anthony’s case number is CH-7448.
