A great kid, Peyton would love to have a family that will always be there for her

Intelligent and helpful are both great ways to describe Peyton, 10. She loves to read and has a wide array of interests that keep her busy. Peyton loves animals, fashion and gymnastics. In school she likes science the most, in particular chemistry.
Peyton takes pride in being a good friend. She is a great kid who would love to have a family that will always be there for her, no matter what. A loving, committed family that can advocate for her and provide lots of structure and stability would be ideal.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Peyton’s case number is CH-7413.
