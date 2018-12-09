Teylar, 13, looks forward to being part of a family that will always care about him

Teylar, 13, is a smart and witty child who loves to have fun. He enjoys playing basketball and spending time with friends.
He is full of determination; when he sets his mind on something he does not easily give up. Teylar is very creative and he is good at making origami. He likes animals and spending time outdoors.
Teylar is looking forward to being part of a family that will love him unconditionally and always care about him. He would love to find stability in an adoptive family.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Teylar’s case number is CH-7415.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments