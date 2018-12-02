For Katrell, 12, a committed and firm family that likes sports would be a good fit

Katrell, 12, is good at many sports, but his favorite by far is basketball. He is proud of his basketball skills but he also likes communicating with his teammates to come up with the best game plan.
In school Katrell’s favorite class is physical education. When he grows up he wants to be in the NBA. Katrell is a hard worker and tries hard to improve upon everything he does. He enjoys school and learning new things.
He will need a family that will support him in his goals and provide guidance and encouragement. A committed and firm family that is active and likes sports would be a good fit for Katrell.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Katrell’s case number is CH-7419.
