Caleb deserves a loving family offering structure, guidance and support

Caleb, 13, is a sports enthusiast who loves to stay active and on the go. Among his favorite sports are football and basketball. He enjoys playing video games in his downtime.
He enjoys working with numbers and his favorite class is math. He is proud of his hard work and the progress he has made in school. When Caleb grows up he says he wants to be a professional basketball player.
Caleb has set goals for himself, so a family that can help him be the best he can be is ideal. A family that will provide structure, guidance, support and most of all love is something that he certainly deserves.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Caleb’s case number is CH-7377.
