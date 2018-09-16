Jade wants a forever family that will love her unconditionally

Polite, helpful and sweet are a few words that best describe Jade, 15. She is a smart girl who performs well in school. Her favorite subject is math. She is respectful and she gets along well with her peers.
Jade is passionate about taking care of animals. She enjoys singing and dancing, reading, watching movies and skating. When she grows up, she would like to be an FBI agent.
Jade wishes for a forever family that will love her unconditionally, one she can spend lots of time with and do lots of fun activities with. She will benefit from a family that is able to give her attention and guidance to assist her in meeting her goals.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Jade’s case number is CH-6819.
