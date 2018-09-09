Kaylyn needs a family that can help guide and support her

Kaylyn, 11, is described as someone who is full of confidence and knowledge. She is good with technology and enjoys staying active and busy. Kaylyn also likes gymnastics and karate. She has a love for animals and enjoys caring for them.
In school, Kaylyn’s favorite classes are science, art and music. Funny cartoons, jokes and playing around with people make her laugh. When Kaylyn grows up she wants to be a chef.
She needs a family that can help guide and support her as she grows, providing her with reassurance and positive examples. A strong, tight-knit family that can offer patience and attention is ideal. Most of all she deserves a family that will love her and be there for her no matter what.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Kaylyn’s case number is CH-7327.
Comments