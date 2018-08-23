Jozalonn would like a mom, a dad and a lot of siblings

Caring, compassionate and athletic are how people describe Jozalonn, 14. She aspires to one day become a mechanic in the Air Force, working on airplane engines.
In Jozalonn’s spare time she enjoys hanging out with her friends and doing things that make her laugh. Jozalonn has a great sense of humor that helps her meet new people. Her favorite class is language arts. Jozalonn takes pride in her grades and is always striving to make good decisions.
Jozalonn would like a family that is nice and caring. She would prefer to have a mother, father and a lot of siblings. A committed, loving family that can provide quality one-on-one time with Jozalonn would be ideal.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Jozalonn’s case number is CH-7394.
