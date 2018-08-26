Brothers Christian and Kaden have a close bond and want to be adopted together

Active and outgoing brothers, Christian, 8, and Kaden, 7, have a close bond and want to be adopted together.
Christian is helpful and polite. He is nurturing toward his little brother and watches out for him. Christian has a lot of hobbies, including boxing and video games. He also enjoys playing sports such as baseball and enjoys outdoor activities such as hunting. In school, Christian likes his science class the most — he likes to learn how things are made and, in particular, how recycling works. When he grows up he wants to join the Army.
Kaden says he also watches out for his brother. He has a lot of interests, such as reading, games and nature. In school, Kaden says, he likes his math class the most. Silly jokes, cartoons and his brother all make him laugh. When he grows up he wants to be a super hero. Kaden says he can run fast!
Both brothers enjoy being together and are nice to each other. They will need a family that will provide them with lots of love and attention. A family that can provide structure and guidance, along with supervision and support, would be ideal.
To learn more about adoption, visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. The children’s case numbers are CH-7379 and CH-7380
