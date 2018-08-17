Chris is a bright, caring teen who is eager to have a ‘no-matter what’ family

Chris, 16, is kindhearted, funny and active. He has the enthusiasm and curiosity to explore many interests — running, basketball, golf, football and spending time outside are among his favorites. He likes to cook and will try to make just about anything. When relaxing, he enjoys playing games on his phone or computer.
Chris is a bright and capable student who maintains good grades. He is naturally entertaining and likes to make people laugh. Chris has aspirations of becoming a chef or police officer after he graduates. He wants to be adopted and wants a committed family that can help him achieve his goals.
His adoptive family can look forward to a bright, caring young teen who is eager to have a “no-matter what” family. To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Chris’ case number is CH-5676.
Comments