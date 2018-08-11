An active family that offers attention would be ideal for Madison, 11, and William, 9

Meet siblings Madison, 11, and William, 9.
Madison enjoys riding her bike and playing with dogs. She thinks Dr. Seuss books are funny and she is good at math. She would like to be a police office or in the Army when she is older. Madison is proud of being able to work out and build strong muscles.
William is loving and charismatic. He enjoys being outside and playing sports. His favorite part of school is gym class. He is proud of being good at sports.
An active family that can provide Madison and William with attention would be ideal. Both children would benefit from having a family that can provide patience, structure and consistency while helping them grow into well rounded young adults.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. The children’s case numbers are CH-6979 and CH-6978.
