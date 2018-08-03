A budding artist, Elijah needs a family that will offer support, guidance and love

Elijah, 9, is an artistic child who loves to share his art with others. He especially loves to draw and color. In school it’s no surprise that his favorite class is art. In fact, Elijah hopes to one day be a professional artist.
When not doing art Elijah likes to keep active and exercise by riding his bike. Elijah is a child who does well with positive feedback and encouragement. He has shown more responsibility and has done well with completing chores.
Elijah needs a family that will offer lots of support and guidance, but most of all love. A family that has pets would be a bonus.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Elijah’s case number is CH-7323.
Comments