Cody likes math, basketball ... and a good knock-knock joke

Cody, 12, likes to tell knock-knock jokes and make others laugh. He also likes to stay active and enjoys playing basketball and games on his Wii. In school, Cody loves his math class the most, even if the problems are difficult.
When Cody grows up he wants to be either a firefighter or police officer. He wants to be able to help people in need.
Cody needs a strong and committed family that will devote lots of one-on-one time to him. The family needs to be able to offer him structure, patience and most of all love.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Cody’s case number is CH-7374.
