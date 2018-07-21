Harley, 11, needs a loving family that can help her achieve all her goals

Harley, 11, is polite and caring toward others. She enjoys sports, in particular volleyball, softball and swimming. Harley often enjoys going for a run as well to help calm her. She likes building things with Legos and watching funny cat videos on YouTube.
In school, Harley enjoys her math class the most. When she grows up she wants to be either a police officer or a doctor so she can help people. Harley is proud of her creativity and being able to lend a hand to people in need.
She needs a patient and committed family that can provide guidance and structure. A loving family that can be an advocate for her and help her achieve all her goals in life would be ideal.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Harley’s case number is CH-7352.
Comments