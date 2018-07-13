Smart and hard-working, Katie is ‘a young lady who wants to be in a family’

Katie, 14, is smart, hard-working, and loves music. It’s no surprise that she says her favorite class in school is choir because “it’s singing, what could be more fun?”
When asked what she is most proud of, Katie answers: “school honor roll and honorable mention and working on the school yearbook.” When she’s not listening to music or singing, Katie enjoys horseback riding, swimming and, like many girls her age, Facebook and hanging out with her friends.
Katie exhibits strong resilience. Her social worker describes her as “a young lady who wants to be in a family.” Katie would benefit from adults in her life to encourage and support her.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Katie’s case number is CH-7213.
