An active trio, siblings love spending time together

Siblings Devin, 12, Collin, 11, and Ethan, 10, love spending time together fishing, swimming or playing sports.
Devin wants to join the Marines when he gets older. He is most proud of his basketball skills and how he helps people. His favorite subjects are math and physical education.
Collin’s favorite class is math because “it is not boring.” He also loves to read and do word searches. Like his big brother, Collin also works hard at helping others and says he wants to be a social worker when he is older.
Not to be outdone, Ethan says he wants to be a foster parent when he grows up. Physical education is his favorite class, but he says he also enjoys “eating, fishing and playing outside.”
A family for these three siblings will certainly never be bored. A family that can make sure each one of them is well taken care of and supported is ideal.
To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. The children’s case numbers are CH-6952, CH-6953 and CH-6954.
