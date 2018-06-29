Taniya is kind and funny and loves to dance and sing

Taniya, 11, is a kind and funny girl who enjoys playing and helping others. Taniya also likes dancing, singing and playing outside. In school, Taniya enjoys art the most as she likes being creative. Taniya loves singing so much she wants to be a professional singer when she is older.
Taniya will need a family that can advocate for her and provide her with plenty of supervision and guidance. A strong, committed family that will always be there for her would be ideal. To learn more about adoption visit www.adoptkskids.org or call 877-457-5430. Taniya’s case number is CH-6981.
