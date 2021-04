Living Minutes from the Kansas Speedway, $2.7 million estate for sale in Kansas City, Kansas April 23, 2021 04:16 PM

The 82-acre estate of a well-known family doctor and longtime Wyandotte County coroner is for sale in Kansas City, Kansas. The estate features a large, single family home, an airplane hanger and a landing strip. It is listed for sale at $2.7 million.