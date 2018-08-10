Meet the Internet-famous 2-year-old who is inspiring millions with his video

Two years in the making, North Kansas City installs its 76-foot long Armour Road Gateway Saturday with the intention of distinguishing itself from the surrounding big city of Kansas City, Mo. The sign will be lit at night.
Salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses and 450 deaths in the U.S. every year, according to the CDC. The bacteria is typically transmitted through contaminated food, but some simple preventative measures can keep you from getting sick.
Pearl Tavern opens Wednesday, July 11, in the former 810 Zone at 1672 N.W. Chipman Road in Lee's Summit. The restaurant's menu is heavy on seafood options. The owners also own Summit Grill and Boru Ramen Bar.
Zac Efron debutes a new hairstyle on Thursday and boy are some people are mad that he got dreadlocks. While the new do has earned more than 1 million likes on Instagram, some people accuse Efron of cultural misappropriation.
Horticulturist Anne Wildeboor said volunteers for the Overland Park Arboretum spend a couple hours every morning dealing with Japanese beetles. She provides some tips on how to spot and control them in your gardens.
Savoy's Executive Chef Joe West and his team bring the old and new worlds together in a menu that pays homage to the Savoy's heyday, while also showing they are here to be creative and have fun. The Savoy is located at 219 W. Ninth Street.