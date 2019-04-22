Olathe man facing charges after allegedly punching 1-year-old in the face

An Olathe man is facing three charges after police say he punched a 1-year-old in the face.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Christopher Michael Moise hit the child on the side of the head and also harmed a woman he is in a relationship with.

As a result, Moise has been charged with child endangerment, domestic battery and drug possession. He is being held in the Johnson County Detention Center after having his bond revoked on Monday.

Moise is next scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, April 23.