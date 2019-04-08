Latest news

Multiple injuries reported after Independence car crash

Getty Images Getty Images Royalty-free stock image

A crash in Independence has resulted in multiple injuries, authorities say.

Just before 3 p.m., Kansas City police reported a crash at E. 23rd Street and S. Crysler Avenue. At least four people are believed to have suffered injuries.

The crash caused westbound lanes to be temporarily shut down and eastbound lanes reduced to a single lane.

The roadway was reopened at about 4:30 p.m.

The exact number and the extent of the injuries remains unknown.

This is a developing story.

  Comments  

Read Next

The Star is sponsoring six mayoral forums with Justus and Lucas. Here’s how to get involved

Editorials

The Star is sponsoring six mayoral forums with Justus and Lucas. Here’s how to get involved

By The Kansas City Star Editorial Board

The Kansas City Star will sponsor six forums with mayoral candidates Jolie Justus and Quinton Lucas. The Star wants to co-sponsor the events with neighborhood and community groups in each City Council district.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE LATEST NEWS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service