Royals reliever Jake Diekman gets first spring appearance under his belt

By

February 28, 2019 06:46 PM

Recently-signed relief pitcher Jake Diekman made his first appearance in a spring training game for the Royals against the Padres on Feb. 28, 2019, in Surprise, Ariz. Diekman gave up a two-run home run after retiring the first two batters in order.