“I’m sorry I failed you,” Mother of slain KCK teen mourns the loss of her son

December 16, 2018 10:22 PM

"He had big dreams and big plans for himself." Tionna House said her son Taveon Brooks wanted to be a rapper and a basketball player. The 15-year-old F.L Schlagle sophomore in KCK was killed by gunfire in an assault on a car early Sunday morning.