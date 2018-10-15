Chiefs Patrick Mahomes’ missed some throws in loss to Patriots
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in Sunday's October 14, 2018 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. He still believes in himself and the team.
The Kansas City Chiefs warmed up before the start of Sunday night's football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes warmed up in his sparkling shoes.
A lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court on behalf of Lamonte McIntyre and his mother. McIntyre was deemed wrongfully convicted for a double murder in Kansas City, Kan., more than two decades ago.
Michael Kalny, the Kansas Republican who said of Democratic congressional candidate Sharice Davids, “your radical socialist kick boxing lesbian Indian will be sent back packing to the reservation,” has resigned as a precinct committeeman.
A male in his late teens to early 20s was found fatally shot in Sheffield Park at 12th Street and Winchester Avenue in Northeast Kansas City Tuesday evening. Police are investigating and said there is no suspect or motive at this time.
A new Prairie Village park, soon to be under construction, will need to remove the church steeple saved from the original Faith Lutheran Church. The steeple was saved in hopes of incorporating into the new North Park.
In recent days, persistent storms have dumped between 6 and 8 inches of rain across the Kansas City area causing some flooding on area streets. Some areas in southern Kansas city have reported more than a foot of rain.