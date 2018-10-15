Chiefs Patrick Mahomes’ missed some throws in loss to Patriots

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in Sunday's October 14, 2018 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. He still believes in himself and the team.
Rainy weather has Kansas City saturated

Weather

Rainy weather has Kansas City saturated

In recent days, persistent storms have dumped between 6 and 8 inches of rain across the Kansas City area causing some flooding on area streets. Some areas in southern Kansas city have reported more than a foot of rain.

