Several flee for their lives, three injured as fire destroys Lenexa home

A fire broke out early Sunday at a Lenexa home, causing several people to escape in the middle the night. Three were injured.
Rainy weather has Kansas City saturated

Rainy weather has Kansas City saturated

In recent days, persistent storms have dumped between 6 and 8 inches of rain across the Kansas City area causing some flooding on area streets. Some areas in southern Kansas city have reported more than a foot of rain.

