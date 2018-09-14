Protecting Chiefs Patrick Mahomes from the ‘Blitzburgh Steelers’

The Kansas City Chiefs understand the Pittsburgh Steelers will be blitzing during Sunday's September 16, 2018 football game. The trick will be picking up the blitz and protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
By
