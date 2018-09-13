Chiefs secondary is learning to work together as a team

Emergency responders went to the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City Thursday night after a single-engine airplane made a "wheels up" landing, an aviation department spokesman said. There were no injuries in the incident.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions directed U.S. Attorneys to battle nationwide court injunctions as he spoke to department attorneys on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at the federal courthouse in downtown Kansas City.
Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Joe Dineen talks about what went right for KU's defense in a 31-7 road victory over Central Michigan on Sept. 8, 2018. The win snapped a 46-game road losing streak for KU that dated back to 2009.
U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill emphasized the middle ground as she spoke to students and took questions, including one on recreational marijuana, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
At Park University, Sarah Weygand recalls the eerie sight of debris raining from the sky where she lived in Massachusetts after the attack on 9/11/2001. A ceremony at the university commemorating 9/11 included a reading of victims names.