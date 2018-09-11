KC man charged in high-speed chase that ended in Prairie Village

A Kansas City man has been charged in a Monday high-speed police chase that allegedly hit a KC police officer and ended in Prairie Village.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Tuesday evening that 27-year-old Jaye Mathis had been charged with second-degree assault, armed criminal action and resisting a lawful stop in connection with the police chase.

Court documents allege that Mathis was the driver in a police chase on Monday that ended in Prairie Village.

During the late morning, police stopped the car Mathis was driving near 111th Street and Grandview Road after matching the plates on his car to that of a vehicle that had been reported stolen. During the stop, Mathis sped off, striking an officer in the process.

Mathis, along with another passenger who has not been identified, were then pursued by police to the area of 75th Street and Roe Avenue where Mathis’ car was involved in a single-car crash.

Mathis and the passenger fled on foot and were pursued and eventually arrested by KC and Prairie Village police.

Charges were not announced for the passenger in the car along with Mathis.

Bond has been set at $75,000.