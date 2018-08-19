Fourth-wettest day of the year scrambles drivers, eases drought

The much needed rain that fell across the Kansas City area dropped 1.65 inches Sunday as of 9 p.m., the fourth-wettest day of the year, according the National Weather Service.
The rainfall, heavy at times, accompanied numerous crashes across the area, including a multi-car wreck that shut down several lanes on Interstate 35 at Brighton Avenue late in the afternoon.
Many minor injuries were reported in multiple crashes.
Rain is expected to continue Monday, though more lightly. Temperatures are also dropping.
“Low and abundant cloud cover” will keep Monday’s temperatures well below normal in the 70s, the National Weather Service reported.
The weather will brighten under mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s through the middle of the week.
