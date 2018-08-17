Platte County deputies seized over $900,000 in drugs following vehicle pursuit

Platte County authorities charged a man and a woman on Friday after sheriff’s deputies seized over 200 pounds of marijuana from their van following a vehicle pursuit.
Authorities estimated street value of the marijuana is $922,000.
Destiny Browning, 37 of Louisville is accused of felony delivery of a controlled substance, speeding and failure to yield to sirens from an emergency vehicle. Paul Deliz, 41 of Mesquite, Texas is charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance.
The incident happened just after 2 p.m. after deputies pursued a white, 2008 Ford E-350. After pulling the van over, deputies searched the vehicle and found the marijuana and arrested Browning and Deliz.
Both are being held in the Platte County Detention Center. Their bonds were set at $15,000, each.
No court date has been set.
“Thanks to the hard work of our deputies more drugs have been removed from the streets of Platte County,” said Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen in a statement. “Drugs, including marijuana, present a hazard to our citizens and we will continue our efforts to remove it from our streets.”
Comments