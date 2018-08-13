Royals’ Duffy goes on DL, Sparkman to start Thursday

The Kansas City Royals placed starting pitcher Danny Duffy on the disabled list after playing through shoulder soreness that last few starts. Glenn Sparkman is scheduled to take Duffy's spot for Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
By
Royals’ Glenn Sparkman shows promise in long relief

Royals

Royals’ Glenn Sparkman shows promise in long relief

Kansas City Royals reliever Glenn Sparkman delivered 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball, coming in long relief on Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. Sparkman came in the game after starter Burch Smith was pulled in the second inning.

Connect

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service