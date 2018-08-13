Man went to buy ice cream for kids and was killed as innocent bystander in police chase

April Mercer, the girlfriend of Thomas Colatrella, says he left to go get her kids ice cream and was killed no more than three blocks from the house.
Royals’ Glenn Sparkman shows promise in long relief

Kansas City Royals reliever Glenn Sparkman delivered 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball, coming in long relief on Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. Sparkman came in the game after starter Burch Smith was pulled in the second inning.

