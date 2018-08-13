Duvernay-Tardif has a concussion, Ware back on the field and Kpassagnon feeling more comfortable – Star’s A-Team 2.0 delivers and update from training camp

The Kansas City Star's Blair Kerkhoff, Lynn Worthy and Brooke Pryor give an update from training camp in St. Joe.
Royals’ Glenn Sparkman shows promise in long relief

Royals

Kansas City Royals reliever Glenn Sparkman delivered 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball, coming in long relief on Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. Sparkman came in the game after starter Burch Smith was pulled in the second inning.

