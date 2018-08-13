Chiefs LB Ben Niemann calls first NFL game ‘a childhood dream comes true’

Chiefs rookie linebacker Ben Niemann, undrafted out of Iowa, led the team with five tackles in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans.
Kansas City Royals reliever Glenn Sparkman delivered 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball, coming in long relief on Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. Sparkman came in the game after starter Burch Smith was pulled in the second inning.

