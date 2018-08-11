Cuonzo Martin and one of his Mizzou players hold a Q&A in his old neighborhood

Mizzou men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin conducts a Q&A with MU sophomore Jeremiah Tilmon at a clinic in East St. Louis. Each is a native of East St. Louis.
By
Royals’ Glenn Sparkman shows promise in long relief

Royals

Royals’ Glenn Sparkman shows promise in long relief

Kansas City Royals reliever Glenn Sparkman delivered 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball, coming in long relief on Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. Sparkman came in the game after starter Burch Smith was pulled in the second inning.

Connect

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service