“We gonna stop that run” — Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland talks about the defense and his knee

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Reggie Ragland talks about his knee swelling after an airplane trip and the defense improving against the run at training camp in St. Joe.
Royals’ Glenn Sparkman shows promise in long relief

Kansas City Royals reliever Glenn Sparkman delivered 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball, coming in long relief on Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. Sparkman came in the game after starter Burch Smith was pulled in the second inning.

