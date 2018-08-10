‘Lesbian truth or dare’ game started in the pool — and ended in felonies, Texas cops say

A San Antonio woman is accused of sexually assaulting two girls at their home, and couching the alleged abuse in a game.
Evelyn Aleman, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault and indecency with a child, according to court records, after two sisters came forward with an accusation that she touched them inappropriately in their family pool and in the shower.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KSAT, Aleman started the game she called “lesbian truth or dare” with the girls, 12 and 14, in a backyard swimming pool.
Aleman “said it would be weird for the two sisters to do ‘things’ to each other,” according to court documents obtained by the San Antonio Express-News. So, police say, Aleman dared them to touch her inappropriately, and dared the sisters to allow her to touch them as well.
The game took place at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, the newspaper reported.
But the lurid game didn’t end in the pool, according to the affidavit. The girls told police that Aleman continued to touch them when all three went in the shower, WOAI reported.
The affidavit says that Aleman confirmed the girls’ accounts of the alleged assault.
She was booked into the Bexar County Jail later Wednesday, with bond set at $100,000, according to jail records. Aleman posted the bond and was released on the same day.
Both charges are felonies.
The victims’ identities have not been released by authorities because of their ages.
Comments