Steve West says a vast Jewish conspiracy is trying to take over the country

A pup lost its way after it was swimming after ducks and got stranded in the pond at a Myrtle Beach dog park Wednesday. A Myrtle Beach police officer paddled out and rescued the stranded dog at Barc Park South.
An election worker told a Clay County man he couldn’t wear a “Make America Great Again” hat while voting Tuesday. But the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office said he could wear the hat because it doesn’t pertain to this primary election
State, federal and local law enforcement agencies have online tools to help you track sex offenders. You can look for a particular person, or register to be notified if any convicted sex offender moves near you.
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said Wednesday that he has no plans to recuse himself from a recount process in the race for governor because any counting of ballots would take place at the county level.