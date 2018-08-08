Police were investigating a shooting late Tuesday in the 5900 block of 129th Street in Grandview that sent a 15-year-old boy to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs. Police did not have any suspect information. This Google Maps Street View is from April 2017.
15-year-old boy shot in the legs in Grandview

By Robert A. Cronkleton

August 08, 2018 08:36 AM

Police were investigating a shooting late Tuesday in Grandview that sent a 15-year-old boy to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs.

Officers responded to reports of multiple shots being fired shortly before 11 p.m. in the 5900 block of 129th Street. They found the boy at a nearby convenience store with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said they had not suspect information to release. They asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

