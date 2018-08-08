15-year-old boy shot in the legs in Grandview

Police were investigating a shooting late Tuesday in Grandview that sent a 15-year-old boy to the hospital with gunshot wounds to the legs.

Officers responded to reports of multiple shots being fired shortly before 11 p.m. in the 5900 block of 129th Street. They found the boy at a nearby convenience store with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said they had not suspect information to release. They asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

