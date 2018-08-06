Chiefs Nelson and Robinson having good camps, expectations for first pre-season game — The Star’s A-Team 2.0 camp update

Two women were killed and eight people were injured in incidents of violence across Kansas City Saturday night and Sunday, including a shootout and police standoff near 59th Street and Swope Parkway. The events followed an already violent week.
Kansas City police responding to reports of shooting near 59th Street and Swope Parkway Sunday morning were met with gunfire, leading to an hours-long standoff. No officers were injured. One person in the home suffered a gunshot injury.
David McKune, former warden at Lansing Correctional Facility in Lansing, Kan., reflects on former prison volunteer Toby Young (now Toby Dorr) and how she helped convicted killer and inmate John Manard escape from the prison in a dog crate in 2006.
Toby Dorr, formerly Toby Young, founder of Safe Harbor Prison Dog program, gained notoriety in 2006 after she helped an inmate escape in a dog crate from Lansing Correctional Facility. The pair spent 12 days on the lam. Dorr details the escape.
Lee’s Summit couple Jacqueline and Nate Mace had been grieving the loss of their first child Charlotte, who was stillborn on June 4. But on July 23, two precious items that memorialized Charlotte were stolen from their car.
Since joining the KC Royals in the trade for Mike Moustakas, new outfielder Brett Phillips has made a few stunning defensive plays. In Thursday's 6-4 loss, he threw out White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia at home plate with a 100 mph throw.